Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.84.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.