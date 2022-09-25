Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Accolade by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 743.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 459,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

