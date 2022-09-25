Aditus Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aditus has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $44,614.05 and $12,913.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency.The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network.”

