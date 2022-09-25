Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Cap of $30.75 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.75 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

