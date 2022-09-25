AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 944.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 794,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

