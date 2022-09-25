Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis Delphi has a market capitalization of $107,981.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akropolis Delphi Coin Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official message board is medium.com/akropolis. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis Delphi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis Delphi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

