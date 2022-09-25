All.me 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,875.00 (ME)

All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, All.me has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One All.me coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. All.me has a total market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About All.me

All.me’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up.

Buying and Selling All.me

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All.me should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All.me using one of the exchanges listed above.

