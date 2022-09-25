All Sports Coin (SOC) Price Down 4.5% This Week

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. All Sports Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports Coin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

