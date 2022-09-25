Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

