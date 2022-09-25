Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $9,551,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

