American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

