American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.26. 3,035,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,878. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

