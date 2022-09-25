Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

