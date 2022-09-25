Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price at $1,290.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,290.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 3.4 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $24.00.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

