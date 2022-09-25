ANIVERSE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.80 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.73 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005697 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065361 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

