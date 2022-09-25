APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,578 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

