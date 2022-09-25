Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.44

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.44 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 163.80 ($1.98). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 165 ($1.99), with a volume of 279,515 shares changing hands.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.69. The firm has a market cap of £810.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00.
Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is presently 96.32%.
Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha
About Apax Global Alpha
Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.
