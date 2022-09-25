Arcblock Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00147856 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.