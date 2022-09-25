Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

