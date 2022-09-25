ArdCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,631.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $22,631.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

