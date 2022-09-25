argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -15.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of argenx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

