Argon Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Argon has a market cap of $107,541.10 and approximately $128,785.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.01820896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 96,479,389 coins and its circulating supply is 93,697,903 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

