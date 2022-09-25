Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,037,582 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

