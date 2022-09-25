Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

