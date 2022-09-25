Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 771 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $407.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

