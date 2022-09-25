Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas comprises about 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Atlas worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atlas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Atlas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

