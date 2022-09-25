Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $60.93 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 15.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Shares of DHR opened at $265.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.