Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

