Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,155,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,312,000 after purchasing an additional 506,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

