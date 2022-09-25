Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,410,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.