Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) vs. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Critical Survey

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed 1 4 11 0 2.63

Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $119.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 288.25 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Wolfspeed $746.20 million 18.34 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -64.82

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,007.25% N/A -116.35% Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23%

Summary

Wolfspeed beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

