Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,509 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Boston Properties worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.87.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. 1,460,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

