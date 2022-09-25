Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,333 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

