Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $17.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.99. 3,511,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

