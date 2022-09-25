Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average is $200.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.