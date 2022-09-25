Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,561 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,726. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

