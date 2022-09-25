Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

Associated British Foods Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,290 ($15.59) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,288 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,545.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,609.69.

Insider Activity

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

