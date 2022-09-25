AT&T (NYSE:T) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

