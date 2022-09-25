Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.53.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.81. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

