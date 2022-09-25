Automata Network One Day Volume Reaches $3.15 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $36.90 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network (ATA) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

