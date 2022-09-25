Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 1.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.24 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

