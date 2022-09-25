Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,624 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PGX stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

