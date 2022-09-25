Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 120,662 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.