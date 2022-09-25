Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

