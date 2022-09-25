Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 59,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $70,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

