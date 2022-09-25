Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.5 %
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
