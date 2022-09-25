Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.5 %

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

BBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. 38,533,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,010,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.