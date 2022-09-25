Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCH opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $230,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

