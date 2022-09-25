Bank of America Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $81.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

