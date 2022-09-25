Barclays Lowers Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $19.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $31,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 374,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

