Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $714.67.
Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $20.71.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
